Building confidence on fellow citizens…

His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said was not just a leader, but a father for all Omanis. To them, he was a spark of inspiration, a source of empowerment and a representation of pride. This was inspired by the confidence he placed on his fellow citizens since the early days on throne. Reflecting on His Majesty’s confidence on Omanis, His Majesty empowered all segments of people, striving towards building the nation and people of Oman.

He called upon Omanis to contribute in the national mission of building new Oman. As well, he requested Omanis, who had migrated overseas to make a living, to come back home and

support the new government in developing Oman.

Stressing on the importance of mutual cooperation between the government and citizens, he stated, “The government and the people are one body. If one of its limbs fails to do its duty, the other parts of the body will suffer”.

Another form of empowerment was reflected in His Majesty’s belief in youth as the building blocks of the nation. He accorded high importance on developing youth and honing their skills and abilities in all spheres of life. Addressing Omani youth on the occasion of 13th National Day, His Majesty said, “Your role now, is to prepare yourselves in educational and cultural fields, and set

an example for shouldering the responsibilities of the future.”

His Majesty also stressed, “As long as society succeeds in raising, developing, qualifying, training, enhancing skills and diversifying the experience of its human resources, success is guarantee in building a modern state with progress in all aspects of life.” That is why the countries, which efficiently utilise their youth in the right direction are more developed, while the ones that do not realise the real value of youth stay behind.

Reflecting on His Majesty’s wise vision, honour and care for the youth at all levels, he had his Royal orders to designate October 26 of every year as Omani Youth Day. This annual occasion reflected the significance of youth as a cornerstone in the nation-building march. Likewise, it signified His Majesty’s belief in the power of youth in shouldering the responsibility along with government bodies. In view of that, youth always look forward to get the opportunity to play their role and contribute in giving back to their country.

Shedding light on His Majesty’s empowerment of Omani women, he strongly believed in them as a valuable partner in building Oman. Since the early days of the Omani blessed renaissance, His Majesty called upon all women in every corner of the country to shoulder their responsibilities with all male companions.

In this regard, he addressed, “We call upon Omani women everywhere, in the villages and the cities, in both urban and Bedu communities, in the hills and mountains, to roll up their sleeves and contribute to the process of economic and social development — everyone, according to their capabilities, experience, skills and their position in life.”

His Majesty spared no effort to provide Omani women every possible opportunity. On top of that, he honoured the Omani women by designating October 17 of every year as the Omani Women’s Day.

Today, Omani women proved it right that they are successful partners and capable of shouldering the responsibility with men in serving the nation.

On the national security front, His Majesty Sultan Qaboos accorded special attention to the Royal Oman Police (ROP) and designated the January 5 as the ROP Annual Day. Addressing the police personnel on the day of receiving the flag from His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said, he pointed out, “In handing you our and your flag today, we have decided to confer a new name on the police force. From now on you will be known as the Royal Oman Police.”

In a very inspiring note to highlight the privilege of ROP personnel, His Majesty remarked, “Although the policeman’s job is difficult, he is proud of it. The work first requires him to be sincere, honest and also to continue the efforts pleasantly, smilingly and good-hearted.”

All these Royal gestures of late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin said to his fellow citizens marked a source of inspiration, pride and honour to all. It is a real motivation to devote more efforts in their tasks and responsibilities towards building the nation.

aljahdhami22@gmail.com