Build others, celebrate their success…

What we think is right often may not be so for others. Our rightness is based on our values taught by our family and culture, but quite often we also begin to cultivate our own degree of analysing to come down to a conclusion.

Judging others is a common habit of human beings and it is there for animals too, except the difference is they judge as a defensive technique and not as a time pass or habit.

It seems we have become more so during the COVID-19 days. We seemed to be looking for anything to blame on. Our boredom and restrictions which are all for our own good has taken its toll – we can see it in our online posts and articles we read.

If someone does not reply to our messages or return our calls we lose patience and judge them even before finding out what could be the reason. It is interesting to note how we think we are better than others and what is worse is that we choose to express ourselves on social media. These are the changing times and although it is a virus that has brought the world to this status collectively it is teaching us many other things.

The message is very clear – it shook the world to get the attention and then for the last many months we have been going through lessons in transition. How life can be, could be, should have been and would have been. Just like psychiatrists and psychologists believe we go through stages when one is hit by a tragedy, in this experience too we have been going through shock, denial, and acceptance and not to forget fear. However in this experience we have a tendency to point fingers at others. Someone has to take the blame – It is always someone else’s fault.

It seems there is always a need for a villain in the scheme of things. But life teaches us there really is no person who is completely negative. It is a few inborn qualities and the environmental factors that make a person respond in a certain way to situations. Then there are others who are seeking situations only to enlarge them even before they know the facts.

It seems the world is losing patience and maybe that is yet another lesson this era is teaching us. There is discipline too as we are practicing currently – such as how we had been staying away from the beaches even though we enjoy such a long coastline.

So instead of finding faults, let us appreciate what others are trying to cope with and when they want to innovate, let us support and when they succeed, let us celebrate them.

We need hope and positivity more than ever, but it is not to say that there is a need for false hope. The world needs mentors and supporters because no one is perfect but we can strive to be better than yesterday, each day. So we can be the critique ensuring that we do not damage a person but give the individual the opportunity to go on the right path by helping them to get up and move on forward.

Everyone has the right to be confident but we must remember that others have that right too, for it is best when more people are thriving as positive competition brings out the best in people. The only point is constructive criticism can result in growth while harshness could be damaging. Not everyone would be able to join the bandwagon just because their approach to life is different.

There are many more individuals who are talented and ought to be in the main front but shy away that they may not be able to handle the pressure of being in the spotlight that brings about criticisms and positive response. Let us nourish the environment so we can provide them the platform to emerge.

Damaging is easy because that is one of the traits of destruction, while building an individual needs nurturing and years of experience. We can voice our concerns and convey our suggestions but not at the cost of the individual.

