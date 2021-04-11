Build immunity with gut health

Our immunity matters a lot today. For that, everyone must focus on gut health.

According to celebrity nutritionist and fitness expert Dr Sangeeta Menon, there are at least three ways amongst many other methods to keep the stomach healthy.

One way is to consume fresh yoghurt and the best process is to make fresh curd at home. Secondly, explore the kitchen pharmacy — cinnamon, garlic, ginger, cumin to black pepper — the list is endless if one can understand the goodness in spices.

“Thirdly, reduce the consumption of certain food types, like processed food, fried, sugar, salt in addition to too many bakery products because all of them increase acidity… Reduce acid-producing food,” says Dr Menon, who has her PhD in Dietetics.

Adding a fourth point, she said, “Recuperate with sleep. You must get sound sleep,” and explained that one must find out why their sleep is disrupted and find a solution.

It is often said that milk is helpful, and that is because milk is rich in magnesium.

“Even bananas, almonds, or a hot bath can help you get a goodnight’s sleep,” said Dr Menon who is also a certified sports nutritionist.

While recovering from Covid-19, the points to remember are to consume more alkaline food, soups, fruits, vegetables, juices, and proteins.

It is understood that the more fat cells we have in our body, our immunity goes down.

According to Dr Sangeeta Menon, to have the real benefits of consuming food, we must practice mindful eating.

“It is about using your mind while eating. Look at what you are eating, touch your food, and feel it — let all your senses experience the food. This is when your system will produce the digestive juice. So if you are watching television and eating, you have missed the whole process. Make sure you are sitting in your dining area and do not use technology. I ask my patients how they are eating more than about what they are eating,” she explained.

The three daily processes executed by the body must be respected. They are eating, absorption and elimination.

“One of the most important parts of maintaining your immunity is having the right combo on the plate and ensuring there are five fruits and vegetables in addition to protein supported by vegetarian or non-vegetarian food. Fasting is excellent. It is purifying and is perfect for detoxification. When you break the fast let it be with an alkaline juice such as lemon juice or coconut water,” Dr Menon noted.

She said when tea or coffee is consumed with breakfast, all the nutrients are nullified because caffeine interferes with the nutrient absorption of essential minerals such as calcium, iron, magnesium and B vitamins.

“Most people are anaemic because they have some form of caffeine with their meals,” she added.

While daily 15 minutes under the sun can get us our share of Vitamin D, caffeine can disrupt this vitamin’s absorption.

“So it is best to cut out any beverage while having your food. But ensure you are drinking enough water during other times,” she emphasised.

To build immunity, oxygen is of high priority, so one has to make sure he/she is breathing right.

This is one tip she would like to share, “After every hour, take ten deep breaths. When you wake up in the morning, step outside and breathe. Keeping indoor plants provides a good amount of oxygen.” Oxygen helps get rid of stress, which can be achieved by breathing right, meditation, and walking.

Stress can also lead to acidity problems, just like sugar products do. But what gives hope is — exercise improves gut health.