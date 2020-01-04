Budget to ensure more jobs for Omanis; RO 26.8m for training

MUSCAT, JAN 4 – More nationals may get jobs thanks to enhanced funds for training and infrastructure spending in the State Budget 2020.

According to 2020 state budget figures, an anticipated amount of RO 26.8 million has been allocated for training of 10,000 nationals during the period between 2020 and 2021. “This is a positive measure as thousands of young Omanis will be able to get training and enter the job market”, said Shaswar al Balushi, CEO of Oman Society of Contractors said.

The budget statement revealed that since the establishment of National Centre for Employment (NCE), it has provided 9,110 job opportunities under training linked with employment scheme.

A number of 3,310 trainees have already been graduated while 5,800 trainees are still under training. The cost of the training, conducted by the Fund, amounted to RO 27.3 million by the end of 2019.

NCE provides career guidance services through consultations that will contribute to identifying the interests, desires and skills of job-seekers, thereby directing them to the specific fields of their interest.

The centre also helps job-seekers with adequate skills before joining their jobs.

It will prepare medium and long-term programmes in the process of replacing expatriates with Omani job-seekers from Omanis in various sectors, by providing appropriate training and qualification programmes.

It will coordinate with the Ministry of Manpower to verify the presence of job-seekers who meet requirements before any licences are granted to recruit an expatriate workforce.

“The government has always been stressing and endeavouring to regulate the labour market and utilize the innovative abilities of the Omani youth to spur growth and development in the country”, said Shaswar, who pioneered the Tanfeedh job market lab.

The rise on spending on infrastructure spending, he said, “will help the private sector absorb more nationals, who complete training in specified areas, to jobs”.

The spending on investment projects, particularly on job creation projects that have economic returns, is expected to reach RO 5.3 billion, out of which RO 2.7 billion will be paid by state-owned enterprises (SOEs) for service and industrial projects.

At the same time, an amount of RO 1.3 billion will be spent by various government entities for infrastructure projects. In addition to an amount of RO 1.3 billion will be allocated for oil and gas production.

“All these projects will eventually help in generating more job opportunities to young Omanis,” said Shaswar.