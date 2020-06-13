BuddeComm commends Sultanate as major regional telecom hub

SYDNEY: The Sydney-based telecommunications research and consultancy company BuddeComm, said the Sultanate has established itself as an important communications hub in the Middle East with access to numerous submarine cables including the recently announced 2Africa submarine cable, which should become available during 2023-2024.

In a recently published report about the development of the telecom sector in Oman, BuddeComm said that the launch of a third mobile network operator in the Sultanate of Oman this year will increase competition in the mobile sector, with the current operators of Omantel and Ooredoo having a similar and sizeable market share. The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) of the Sultanate agreed that the Vodafone Group, along with a local consortium of investors, could form the third mobile network operator.

BuddeComm said in its report that Oman has established a progressive mobile sector which comprises substantial coverage of both 3G and 4G LTE networks. There have also been trials conducted, networks upgraded, and spectrum allocated, in readiness for 5G.

Oman is improving its fixed broadband infrastructure with the building of fibre-based networks as part of Oman’s National Broadband Strategy. By 2040 it is hoped that all homes and businesses will be connected to the national broadband infrastructure, the report said.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 is having a significant impact on production and supply chains globally. During the coming year the telecoms sector to various degrees is likely to experience a downturn in mobile device production, while it may also be difficult for network operators to manage workflows when maintaining and upgrading existing infrastructure. Overall progress towards 5G may be postponed or slowed down in some countries, according to the report. — ONA