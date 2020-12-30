Bucks’ long-range barrage buries Heat in record game

LOS ANGELES: The Milwaukee Bucks set an NBA record for three-pointers in a game, draining 29 from beyond the arc in a 144-97 blowout win over the Miami Heat on Tuesday.

The Heat, who stunned the top-seeded Bucks in the second round of the 2020 Eastern Conference play-offs en route to the NBA Finals, never got a look in, trailing by as many as 51 in a game Milwaukee led all the way.

Sam Merrill drilled the record-breaking 28th three-pointer of the game, surpassing the 27 set by the Houston Rockets against the Phoenix Suns on April 7, 2019.

Jrue Holiday had six three-pointers on the way to 24 points. Khris Middleton, who led the Bucks with 25 points, made four of five from three-point range.

Starting guard Donte DiVincenzo’s 17 points included five three-pointers, and Brook Lopez had three treys on the way to 14 points.

Two-time reigning Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo was the only Bucks starter not to make a three-pointer, coming up empty on two attempts in a nine-point performance.

His brother Thanasis Antetokounmpo drained one three-pointer for the family on the way to five points off the bench for the Bucks, who simply steamrolled a Heat team that was without injured forward Jimmy Butler.

“Honestly, (we) just played hard,” Holiday said. “We know the Heat way and how they’re going to come out and play no matter who’s playing.

“So we just wanted to take that approach.”

It was a bounce-back win for the Bucks, who were blown out 130-110 by the Knicks in New York on Sunday.

“Last game in New York, we didn’t show what we wanted to show,” Holiday said.

The Bucks’ previous record for three-pointers in a game was 22, against the Sacramento Kings on November 4, 2018. The most the Heat had given up before was 24.

“It looked like they had been thinking about this game for 80 days,” said Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, whose team will get a chance to avenge the embarrassing defeat when they host the Bucks again on Wednesday.

The Los Angeles Clippers also rebounded from a big defeat.

Two days after a 124-73 loss to the Dallas Mavericks, the Clippers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-101. Lou Williams scored 20 points off the bench to lead seven Clippers players who scored in double figures.

“We knew coming tonight we had to do better,” said Clippers centre Serge Ibaka, who scored 16 points. “We had to be aggressive, just play team basketball.”

The Philadelphia 76ers, coming off a lopsided loss to Cleveland, beat the Raptors 100-93. — AFP

Related