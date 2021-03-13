Buckingham Palace to investigate bullying allegations against Meghan

LOS ANGELES: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reclaiming their narrative after the United Kingdom’s Times newspaper published a buzzy report about a bullying complaint allegedly filed from inside Kensington Palace.

According to the Times, a former communications secretary to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during their stint at Kensington reportedly alleged in 2018 that toxic behaviour by Meghan forced two personal assistants to leave their positions and negatively affected another palace employee.

“The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma,” a spokesperson for Meghan and Prince Harry wrote in a statement provided on Wednesday morning to the Los Angeles Times.

“She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good.”

On Wednesday, Buckingham Palace announced plans to investigate the accusations levelled against Meghan, according to The Associated Press. In a statement, the palace said it was “clearly very concerned” about the situation and vowed to “look into the circumstances outlined in the article.” — dpa