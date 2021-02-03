Oman Sport Sports 

BSC, ISM score contrasting victories in U-16 league

MUSCAT: Lakshmi Narayana and Luis Kerrigan’s terrific all-round performances powered Bosher Sports Centre (BSC) to a nail-biting 6-run victory against Indian School Wadi Kabir (ISWK) in a 30-over Junior League Under-16 clash at Muscat Municipality ground 2 in Amerat on Saturday.
Lakshmi top-scored with 59 while Luis contributed 49 as BSC posted 219 for 9 on the board. Siddh Mehta was the pick of ISWK bowlers, taking 4 for 35.
ISWK’s response was led by Siddh Mehta’s superb 73 off 58 but BSC bowlers did a nice job, bowling them out for 210 in 30 overs. Lakshmi, Ashish Valappil and Luis all claimed two wickets each.
Sampath, Kuttiraja
shine in ISM win
In another Under-16 league game, Divyansh Sampath brilliant 3 for 11 and Shanmugarajan Kuttiraja’s magnificent 57 not out off only 29 balls were the highlights of Indian School Muscat’s (ISM) thumping 9-wicket win over Sri Lankan School Muscat (SLSM) at Muscat Municipality ground 1.
SLSM failed to put a big total on the board, folding up for 104 in 27.5 overs due largely to brilliant bowling by Divyansh and Glenalexie Menezes who bagged 2 for 19.
ISM raced to the target in only 9 overs, scoring 105 for 1 thanks to Kuttiraja’s top knock.

BRIEF SCORES
Junior League U16
Bosher Sports Centre 216 for 9 in 30 overs (Lakshmi Narayana 59 – 7×4, Luis Kerrigan 49 – 4×4, Siddh Mehta 4-35, Abhas Ajay 2-31) beat ISWK 210 all out in 30 overs (Siddh Mehta 73 – 10×4, Chaitra Jitesh 39 – 3×4, Lakshmi Narayana 2-32, Ashish Valappil 2-38, Luis Kerrigan 2-48) by 6 runs.
Sri Lankan School Muscat 104 all out in 27.5 overs (Devin Wijayananda 37 – 5×4, Divyansh Sampath 3-11, Glenalexei Menezes 2-19) lost to Indian School Muscat 105 for 1 in 9 overs (Shanmugarajan Kuttiraja 57 – 8×4) by 9 wickets.
Junior League U13
MCCC Red 139 for 2 in 20 overs (Shravan Sharat 56 – 2×4, Theertha So 35 – 1×4) lost to ISWK-B 140 for 2 in 17.4 overs (Vasudev Ram 41 – 2×4, Gautham Midhun 41 – 4×4)by 8 wickets.
MCCC Yellow 206 for 3 in 20 overs (Harshil Dinesh 64 -6×4, Kriv Rajesh 49 – 8×4, Aneek Chakrovarty 42 – 6×4) beat PSM 108 for 8 in 20 overs (Asad Kashif 35 – 3×4, Gaurav Dinesh 3-7, Ayush Karthyic 2-10, Husain Maden 2-11) by 98 runs.
Bosher Sports Centre A 148 for 4 in 20 overs (Jeyapranesh Ayyappan 40 – 4×4, Nimish Sandesh 37 – 4×4, Kuttiraja K Giriharan 2-27) lost to Indian school Muscat 149 for 1 in 11.3 overs (Pachisia Ojjus 80 – 11×4, Shah Jeet 37 – 4×4) by 9 wickets.
Bosher Sports Centre B 37 all out in 17.5 overs (Adarsh Kumar 13 – 1×4, Kavish Rajeshkumar 3-7, Saumya Bhavin 3-10, Ayush Shetty 2-5, Edwin Robins 2-11) lost to ISWK-A 38 for 1 in 2.4 overs (Nilaksh Vats 27 – 4×4) by 9 wickets.

