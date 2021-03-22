British premier warns of third wave of Covid-19 pandemic

LONDON: A third wave of coronavirus infections could hit Britain as countries in Europe are currently tackling a spike in cases, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned. During a visit to an aerospace company on Monday, Johnson told reporters that Britons “should be under no illusions” that when a third wave hits Europe, it will reach Britain as well.

“I expect that we will feel those effects in due course,” he said.

It comes as the country is trialling new technology to try and establish more quickly which variants of the coronavirus are present in positive tests.

Under current testing, lab technicians can find out if a Briton with Covid-19 has a variant of concern in their system — such as the Brazil variant, the South African variant and the British variant- in four to five days using genomic sequencing.

But the new testing — called genotype assay testing — allows scientists to find out a result in two to three days, the government’s health department said.

On Wednesday phase three trials of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine were also announced to be 79 per cent effective on average at preventing Covid-19 and 100 per cent effective at preventing severe disease and hospitalisation.

The efficacy varied in different participants, with trials involving people aged 65 years and over having an 80 per cent efficacy rating.

The interim analysis involved 32,449 participants accruing 141 symptomatic cases of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Britain on Monday demanded the European Union allow the delivery of Covid-19 vaccines it has ordered as tensions over a possible export ban on EU-manufactured shots mounted and Brussels pointed an accusing finger at drugmaker AstraZeneca.

“The UK is not to blame. The EU is not to blame,” said an EU official. “It’s about everyone finding agreement with a company that has been over-selling its production capacity.”

After falling far behind post-Brexit Britain and the United States in rolling out vaccines, EU leaders are due to discuss a possible ban on vaccine exports to Britain at a summit on Thursday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke on Sunday to the EU’s most powerful leaders, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron, to steer them away from bans.

Johnson’s spokesman declined to comment on whether Britain, which exited the 27-nation EU’s orbit on December 31, was considering retaliatory measures.

“I am not going to get into hypotheticals but our position is clear is that we do not want to see countries placing export restrictions on vaccinations,” he said.

AstraZeneca has told Brussels that the UK is using a clause in its supply contract that prevents exports of its vaccines until the British market is fully served, EU officials said. — AFP