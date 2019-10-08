British nationals need a visa to enter Oman: Embassy

Muscat: British nationals need a visa to enter Oman and visitors should apply for e-visa before traveling at evisa.rop.gov.om, said the UK Embassy in Oman.

“If you’re travelling as a tourist, you can apply for an unsponsored visa. For all others, please follow the guidance on the e-visa website,” the Embassy said.

Applicants must have a six-month valid passport and the length of stay in Oman should not exceed 72 hours. He should have enough money to cover expenses and an onward ticket. A short stay transit visa for a 24-hour stay is also available on similar conditions.

Visit visa for both 10 and 30 days is granted to a person with a valid Schengen visa or a valid visa to one of the following countries (USA, UK, Canada, Australia or Japan).

Sources at the Ministry of Tourism (MOT) and Royal Oman Police (ROP) told the Observer the visa on arrival is available, but it is better for tourists to procure an appropriate visa for a seamless trip.

An official at the emigration department of Muscat International Airport said the visa on arrival is available, for example, nationals coming from one of the eligible countries such as the UK, for one month stay (RO20) and a ten-day stay (RO7).