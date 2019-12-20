British lawmakers approve Johnson’s Brexit bill

LONDON: British lawmakers have approved Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit bill by a wide margin, clearing another hurdle for Britain to leave the European Union on January 31. Parliament’s elected main house, the Commons, voted by 358 to 234 for Johnson’s EU Withdrawal Agreement Bill on Friday, a majority of 124 votes in favour. Passage of the bill had been expected to be a formality after the Conservatives won a majority of 80 seats in the 650-member Commons last week.

The bill is set to go through the remaining stages in early January and become law as soon as possible.

After leaving on January 31, Britain is to negotiate an agreement on future relations with the EU by the end of next year.

Johnson’s predecessor, Theresa May, tried — and failed — three times to get parliament to approve an earlier withdrawal agreement with the EU.

More than three years since Britain voted to exit the EU in a 2016 referendum, the deep uncertainty over Brexit has now been replaced by the firm deadline of the end of January. Only after that will the prime minister face talks to secure a trade deal with the bloc and another target date of the end of next year.

Getting “the Brexit vote wrapped up for Christmas” was the main aim for Johnson showing that, unlike his predecessor Theresa May, he now had free reign to drive Brexit forward despite continued criticism from opposition lawmakers.

“This is the time when we move on and discard the old labels of ‘leave’ and ‘remain’ … now is the time to act together as one reinvigorated nation, one United Kingdom,” Johnson told parliament before the vote.

“Now is the moment to come together and write a new and exciting chapter in our national story, to forge a new partnership with our European friends, to stand tall in the world, to begin the healing for which the whole people of this country yearn.”

The final stages of ratification will take place after Christmas, with the lower house of parliament having until January 9 to approve the legislation, or Withdrawal Agreement Bill, giving it just over three weeks to then pass through the upper house and receive Royal Assent.

After leaving, Britain will need to secure new trading arrangements with the EU — which the prime minister said would see the country agree a trade deal with no alignment to the bloc’s rules.

But while Johnson has the support of his 365 Conservative lawmakers in the 650-seat lower house, some opposition members criticised him for removing the opportunity for parliament to have oversight over his negotiating priorities in the next phase of talks, and for getting rid of workers’ protections.— AFP

