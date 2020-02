LONDON: British Finance Minister Sajid Javid resigned on Thursday just weeks before the publication of the government’s annual budget, in a shock move provoked by Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s attempts to shake up his cabinet after Brexit.

The chancellor of the exchequer stood down after Johnson tried to use a reshuffle to remove some of Javid’s aides, a source close to the departing minister said.

He was immediately replaced by his 39-year-old deputy, Rishi Sunak, a former banker and Brexit supporter who is seen as close to Downing Street. SEE ALSO P5

