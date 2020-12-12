Britain to fast track some perishable goods at ports

Britain will fast track the movement of some perishable goods when its Brexit transition period with the European Union ends on December 31 as part of efforts to deal with expected disruption at British ports, the BBC reported on Saturday.

The British government has warned that even with a trade deal with the EU, 7,000 trucks heading for Channel ports in south-east England could be held in 100-km queues if companies do not prepare the extra paperwork required.

The issue was discussed on Friday at a meeting of the

Kent Resilience Forum of emergency services, officials and businesses. — Reuters

