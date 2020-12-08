Britain starts first COVID-19 shots

WASHINGTON: US regulators stepped closer to approving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday as a 90-year-old British woman became the first person outside of trials to receive the shot, offering hope of slowing a pandemic that has pushed hospitals to the brink.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration sought to shore up the US vaccine supply and Congress progressed towards a stopgap COVID-19 relief package on Monday, when another 203,474 infections were reported and another 1,582 people died.

Pfizer Inc is on the cusp of winning US approval for the vaccine it developed with Germany’s BioNTech, clearing a hurdle on Tuesday when the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released documents that did not raise any new issues about its safety or efficacy.

Britain has already authorised the Pfizer vaccine, enabling Margaret Keenan, 90, to receive the first shot at a local hospital in Coventry in central England.

“It’s the best early birthday present I could wish for because it means I can finally look forward to spending time with my family and friends in the new year after being on my own for most of (this) year,” she said.

The United States could soon follow as an FDA panel of outside advisers will meet on Thursday to discuss whether to recommend emergency use authorisation of the Pfizer

vaccine.

Outgoing President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on Tuesday to ensure that priority access for COVID-19 vaccines procured by the US government is given to the American people before assisting other nations.

The signing follows a New York Times report that Pfizer may not be able to provide more of its vaccine to the United States until next June because of its commitments to other

countries.

