A no-deal Brexit on October 31 could cause food, fuel and medicine shortages, according to government assessments leaked to the press, despite Prime Minister Boris Johnson ramping up preparations in his first weeks in office.

Johnson ordered government departments to “turbo-charge” contingency planning after taking power on July 24, promising “all necessary funding” beyond the £4.2 billion already allocated.

But an analysis of the potential impact of a no-deal departure leaked to the Sunday Times made for grim reading.

Here are the main expected consequences: Government effort ahead of the previous March 29 Brexit deadline, the government set up “Operation Yellowhammer” to prepare for disruption in 12 key areas, including food and water supplies, healthcare and transport.

Under the plan, every department has an operational centre — some staffed 24 hours a day — according to the Institute for Government (IfG). Meanwhile, a huge new publicity drive reportedly costing £100 million is underway to help businesses and consumers prepare.

The government’s leaked readiness report found British businesses remain largely unprepared for no deal — despite a Bank of England survey in March finding around 80 per cent judged themselves ready.

The Confederation of British Industry, the main employers’ association, has said many goods firms are now less prepared for a disorderly divorce in October, warning that stockpiling will be harder in the busy run-up to Christmas.

In services, some stop-gap agreements have been reached on both sides including a one-year agreement to protect the massive financial derivatives market in London.

The EU says it would immediately begin customs checks, food safety inspections and verification of EU standards at its border with Britain. Fearing long delays at busy crossing points, Britain has moved to open up new routes and increase links from other ports to ease the pressure on the most important, Dover.

But the Yellowhammer analysis predicts up to 85 per cent of lorries using the main Channel crossings “may not be ready” for French customs and could face days of delays.

It states logjams could eventually “affect fuel distribution” nationwide. Many drugs firms have already built up stocks and changed supply routes to reduce disruption, according to the CBI. But around 28 per cent of food consumed in Britain comes from the EU, and major supermarkets have warned of the risk of disrupted supplies. The Yellowhammer dossier warns clean drinking water supplies could be impacted, affecting “hundreds of thousands of people”. — AFP

Alice RITCHIE