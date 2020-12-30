Britain gives first approval of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine

LONDON: Britain on Wednesday became the first country in the world to approve AstraZeneca and Oxford University’s low-cost COVID vaccine, raising hopes it will help tackle surging cases and ease pressure on creaking health services.

The independent Medicines and Healthcare products and Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said the vaccine “met its strict standards of safety, quality and effectiveness”, and a roll-out was set for January 4.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who spent several days in intensive care with Covid earlier this year, called it “truly fantastic news” and “a triumph for British science”.

Britain has already approved the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for general use, and some 800,000 people have received a first dose in the country’s biggest ever vaccination drive.

But as daily Covid infection rates hit record highs, the government is pinning its hopes on the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab, which is cheaper to produce, and easier to store and transport.

Unlike the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, it does not require ultra-low freezing temperatures and can use normal refrigerated supply chains, making it a more attractive proposition globally.

The partners, who have billed it as a “vaccine for the world”, have also promised to provide it on a not-for-profit basis to developing nations, and hope to make up to three billion doses in 2021.

‘WAY OUT’

Britain is struggling with another surge in the virus, with a record 53,135 daily cases reported on Tuesday, heaping fresh pressure on health services during their busiest winter months.

More than 71,000 people testing positive for the disease have now died — one of the worst tolls in the world.

But doctors say many frontline healthcare workers have been struck down with a new, potentially more contagious variant of the virus, which is thought to be behind the surge.

More than 24 million people, or 43 per cent of England alone, are already living under strict stay-at-home measures, with bars, restaurants, pubs and other entertainment closed.

The government said three-quarters of England’s 56 million people would move into the toughest level of restrictions from 00:01 on Thursday.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the move was “absolutely necessary” because of the rising number of cases, most of which were caused by the new variant, and the pressure on health services. — AFP