Britain condemns Myanmar for throwing envoy out of London embassy

LONDON: The British foreign secretary has criticised the Myanmar military after the country’s ambassador to Britain was locked out of the London embassy. “We condemn the bullying actions of the Myanmar military regime in London yesterday, and I pay tribute to Kyaw Zwar Minn for his courage,” Dominic Raab tweeted on Thursday.

“The UK continues to call for an end to the coup and the appalling violence, and a swift restoration of democracy,” he added.

The move comes after Zwar Minn spoke out against the military’s February 1 coup.

He called for the release of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who was detained by the military in the February coup, after her party won an election by a landslide. The military’s actions have prompted widespread protests, to which soldiers have responded with a violent crackdown on the population.

Zwar Minn was denied entry to the building on Wednesday night in what he described as a “coup” by the “Myanmar military.”

“They are refusing to let me inside,” he told The Telegraph newspaper. “They said they received instruction from the capital, so they are not going to let me in.”

Dpa agency understands the British Foreign Office had initially received no formal notification of the termination of the ambassador’s position through the appropriate diplomatic channels.

However, those have since been received. No formal notification of a replacement for Zwar Minn is thought to have yet been received by the British Foreign Office. Sources said that Britain is in contact with the embassy’s charged’ affaires.

Anti-coup demonstrators in Myanmar fought back with handmade guns and firebombs against a crackdown by security forces in a town in the northwest but at least 11 of the protesters were killed, domestic media reported on Thursday.

Initially, six truckloads of troops were deployed to quell protesters in the town of Taze, the Myanmar Now and Irrawaddy news outlets said. When the protesters fought back with handmade guns, knives and firebombs, five more truckloads of troops were brought in.

Fighting continued into Thursday morning and at least 11 protesters were killed and about 20 wounded, the media said. There was no word of any casualties among the soldiers.

That would take the toll of civilians killed by security forces to over 600 since the junta seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP). It had a toll of 598 dead as of Wednesday evening.

Taze is near the town of Kale, where at least 12 people were killed in a similar clash between troops and protesters on Wednesday, according to news media and witnesses. Security forces fired live rounds, grenades and machine-guns on protesters who were demanding the restoration of Suu Kyi’s government, AAPP said.

“Taze, Kale have many hunters in the jungle,” said Hein Min Hteik, a resident of the region and a youth activist. — AFP/dpa