Govt to bring back stranded students, citizen from abroad

Muscat: Muscat: The Supreme Committee in charge of dealing with Covid-19 in Oman held a meeting on Tuesday headed by Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidi, Minister of the Interior, to follow up on the developments of the pandemic and measures to tackle its spread.

In response to the benevolent initiatives launched by many citizens, private institutions and civil society organisations to contribute to the national efforts to deal with this pandemic, it has been decided to open a bank account to receive financial donations under the management of the Ministry of Health.

In view of the increasing number of cases infected with Covid-19 in several places in the Sultanate, it has decided to activate a special team, especially with health staff to receive emergency cases and calls.

The committee also decided to suspend all domestic and international flights to and from the Sultanate’s airports, starting at 12 noon on Sunday, March 29, with the exception of flights to Musandam Governorate and cargo services.

The committee directed the relevant authorities to arrange the return of the stranded citizens and students in particular, to the homeland from abroad.

The committee directed the competent authorities to provide them with institutional isolation and to use the latest technical means to track offenders who are isolated and quarantined, to ensure the virus does not spread.

The committee also directed the relevant authorities to allocate special places to wash and bury the dead bodies in all states and deal with each body according to the requirements of the risk of infection.

The Supreme Committee has been informed of the preparations of the Sultan’s Armed Forces, the Royal Oman Police, and other security agencies, to support the national effort to deal with this pandemic.

The committee called upon all members of society and institutions to adhere to the precautionary and preventive measures to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus (Covid 19).