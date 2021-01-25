Brilliant Bruno settles Cup classic

Manchester, Jan 25

In terms of entertainment this pulsating match was a reversal of the dour, goalless draw last week in the Premier League. With a score-line of 3-2, Manchester United knocked Liverpool out of the FA Cup in the fourth round after Bruno Fernandes provided the winner with a wonderful, pinpoint free-kick 12 minutes before the final whistle.

United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, whose side has had a remarkable turnaround in form, said: “It’s fantastic to win games over last year’s champions. We played on our terms and we found a way the players believe in. We are getting stronger and stronger, we had the mentality to come back after being 1-0 down.”

He added: “Look at the difference to six months back. We’re getting better and winning tight games. The morale and confidence is very good. Everyone is elated and on a high. Today we had a positive selection and that’s the statement to ourselves. It’s a confidence boost that we can match the best with our style of football.”

In this fast, all action match, it was Liverpool who took the lead in the 18th minute. Mo Salah slid between Luke Shaw and Victor Lindelof to reach a through ball from Roberto Firmino to execute a superb chip over the advancing goalkeeper. United didn’t take long to equalise when eight minutes later Marcus Rashford received a pass from Donny von de Beek and sent a great cross-field ball to Mason Greenwood for a low finish inside the far post.

Just three minutes into the second half, United were in front with Greenwood, this time, being the provider. Rookie defender Rhys Williams tried to intercept but missed his kick completely and Rashford finished to the left of Alisson for his 15th goal of the season.

Play continued at a furious pace from end to end, and the Liverpool equaliser came in the 59th minute. A sloppy pass from United’s Edinson Cavani went to James Milner who found Roberto Firmino. The midfielder then fed Salah whose shot found the net, through Henderson’s legs for his 19th goal of the season.

United’s lead was restored by Bruno Fernandes who had come on as substitute and produced a superb free-kick from 20 yards in the 78th minute. His firm shot went to the left of the wall formed by Liverpool giving no chance to a surprised Alisson. Fernandes said: “I am happy because we won. I work a lot on these kinds of goals, free-kicks. Before the free-kick Cavani told me ‘try it, try to put one on the side of the keeper’, I tried and it went well.”

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp said: “If you want to win here you have to be on the absolute top form and we weren’t. We can take things out of this game, which we have always done when we lost games, we will learn.” He added: “It’s not what we wanted so it’s frustrating. But we made a lot of steps in the right direction.”

Andy Jalil,