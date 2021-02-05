Brightest Afghans look for a way out

Jay Deshmukh & Usman Sharifi

Days before he was gunned down on a Kabul street, democracy activist Mohammad Yousuf Rasheed had made up his mind to move his family to Turkey, joining scores of other high-profile Afghans fleeing the country.

Rasheed was killed in December on his way to work, one of at least 180 assassinations carried out by the Taliban since September across the country, according to Afghan officials.

“They first shot him in the heart, and then — to make sure he was dead — they shot him again and again in the head,” his brother Abdul Baqi Rasheed said at the family home in Kabul.

Journalists, religious scholars, activists and judges have all been targeted in a recent wave of political assassinations that has spread panic across Afghanistan and forced many into hiding — with some even fleeing the country.

The killings have increased since peace talks were launched last year between the warring Afghan government and the Taliban — the latest attempt to end decades of conflict.

The assassinations reflect a calculated effort to sow chaos and expose the government’s inability to safeguard prominent targets, said veteran political analyst Davood Moradian.

“By weakening the Afghan state, the enemy will get closer to its ultimate objective, which is toppling the current constitutional system,” he said.

And he predicted that Afghanistan’s “brightest” will be increasingly targeted in the months ahead.

The assassinations have been acutely felt by women, whose rights were crushed under the Taliban’s five-year rule, including being banned from working.

Since the Taliban’s fall in 2001, women’s participation in the labour force has slowly increased, but they must contend with great risks. After multiple sources told popular journalist Farahnaz Foroton that her name was on a hit list, she also decided to leave the country.

“I had no choice… every day we see (assassinations) increasing,” she said.

Another female reporter — now in hiding — said she was under pressure to stop working after the murder of Malalai Maiwand, one of five journalists killed since November.

“I have not seen my children for months, and given these threats and killings, my family wants me to quit,” she said.

Two female judges working for the country’s Supreme Court and two female doctors have also been killed recently while on their way to work.

Intelligence officials linked the renewed threat against female professionals to demands at the peace talks for their rights to be protected. “Lots of women activists and professionals then started getting threats —some were killed. Now that voice has gone quiet,” an intelligence official said. — AFP

