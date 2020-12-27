Brexit offers Britain chance to do financial services

LONDON: Brexit offers Britain a chance to do things differently in financial services, Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said on Sunday, but it will co-operate with the European Union on an approach to the sector despite little detail on the topic in its trade deal.

From January 1, British-based financial services groups lose automatic access to the EU’s single market, and both sides have said new market access must be negotiated outside the trade agreement in specific equivalence deals.

“Now that we’ve left the European Union, we can do things a bit differently (in financial services),” Sunak told broadcasters. Britain and the EU clinched a trade deal on Thursday, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson has admitted it is an accord which does not have as much as he would have liked about the financial services sector and regulatory equivalence.

Under a system known as equivalence, access to EU markets will not be granted to banks, insurers and other financial firms based in Britain unless their home rules are deemed by Brussels to be “equivalent”, or as robust as regulations in the bloc.

The two sides will aim to agree a memorandum of understanding on regulatory cooperation in financial services by March 2021, and Sunak said that such language should provide reassurance.

“This deal also provides reassurance because there’s a stable regulatory co-operative framework mentioned in the deal,” he said. “I think (that) will give people that reassurance that we will remain in close dialogue with our European partners when it comes to things like equivalence decisions.”

Meanwhile, promoters of Britain’s divorce from the EU had said they would revitalise bonds with the United States, where President Donald Trump, with his shared disdain for multinational bodies, seemed the perfect partner.

Come January, Britain both definitively leaves the 27-nation bloc and will deal with a new US president, Joe Biden, who prioritises the EU and shares none of the Brexiteers’ romanticism about going it alone.

Biden, an Irish-American who will be the second Catholic president, had already warned Prime Minister Boris Johnson not to jeopardise peace in Northern Ireland by erecting a hard border between the British-ruled province and EU member Ireland.

Even as trade talks dragged on, Britain reached a deal with Brussels on special arrangements for Northern Ireland — a sign to observers that Biden’s election had already made an impact.

“It was recognised in London that if you messed up the Northern Irish border, it would have been absolutely poisonous for the US-UK relationship,” said Jacob Kirkegaard, a senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund of the United States.

Johnson’s Conservative government has emphasised issues on which it enjoys common ground with Biden, including fighting climate change, and announced a historic boost in military spending.

Kirkegaard said Britain was hoping to punch above its weight as a strategic security partner of the United States, especially at a time of high tension with China, but said Biden could find similar capabilities in the much larger EU, where France is a major military player. — Reuters

