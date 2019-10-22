BREXIT IN PLAY

EU and Union flags belonging to both anti-Brexit and pro-Brexit activists fly outside the Houses of Parliament in London on Tuesday, as MPs begin debating the second reading of the Government’s European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Bill. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was facing two crucial Brexit votes on Tuesday that could decide if he still has a reasonable shot at securing his EU divorce by next week’s deadline. The UK is entering a cliffhanger finale to a drama that has divided families and embittered politics ever since voters backed a split from Britain’s 27 EU allies and trading partners. — AFP

