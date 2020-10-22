Breaking the music scene with fusion of hip hop and R&B

He hit the street running in October 2018 with his first official single. Hussein (Hussein Al Nabulsi) was born in Donetsk, Ukraine and in 2006, moved to Muscat where he began his musical journey in 2008 as a rapper and a songwriter making Hip Hop and R&B remixes as a hobby.

In 2009 Hussein teamed up with two Sudanese artists to form a Hip Hop group “Swagger Surferz” with whom he released a self-titled mixtape. Lasting less than a year, the members of the group went their separate ways and Hussein continued releasing mixtapes as a solo artist.

In 2015, Hussein decided to take a break from music, focusing on graduating from college and starting a professional career, before long coming back to the scene in 2018, with his first official single “Designer Love” with Qyce as the second main artist and Triple B as the producer of the hit single, making it available on all major platforms like iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer, Anghami and many more, following it up with another hit single “Trippin” again with Qyce as the second main artist, featuring an Omani Vocalist (Mambosh) and Triple B as the producer.

This return brought with it a new side of Hussein, as he added an R&B vibe to his music and started singing as well. Having found his new sound, he spent most of 2019 making a fusion of Hip Hop and R&B music on various beat types such as Trap, Soul and Afrobeats. And in September, last year he released an oriental R&B single “Girls in Dubai” which skyrocketed the streams and gave him a world of exposure with around fifty thousand streams across the streaming platforms. This single’s performance motivated him to create more music and stay consistent.

With the help of some YouTube video lessons on music marketing by Adam Ivy, Hussein refined his music marketing strategy, and his music reached more fans and listeners across the globe. Aiming for the stars, he succeeded at catching the attention of a few celebrities such as Mystikal (rapper), Francesca Farago (Model / Public Figure), Alessandra Sironi (Model) and Tyrone (Public Figure).

His hard work and dedication opened up new opportunities for him with local artists like SG, Aziz, Swagger Boy, Sam37, Solo, Murphy 2Wizzle and Sameeh, as well as international artists and producers such as Cierra Dean, 7FIFTY7, Lonely Together, Zane 98, Shawty Chris, Gimi Productions, OGE Beats, Dystinkt Beats and many more.

Hussein’s unique sound and song quality also caught the attention of a few radio stations in the United States, most notably Power214.com where some of his singles were aired.

To check out Hussein and his work, visit his website at https://husseinofficial.com or follow him on Instagram: @nameishussein. You can also listen to his music on Spotify, Apple Music or Anghami.