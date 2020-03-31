Breaking: Tax Authority announces grace period for filing of tax returns

Muscat: In light of the developments resulting from the effects of Covid-19 and its negative repercussions on the operational and financial situation on some of the taxable individuals, the Tax Authority announced the following measures.

The measures will help them perform tax obligations with ease and spare them the penalties stipulated by the Income Tax Law.

First: In the event that declarations (tax returns) are not submitted in the prescribed dates, it may be submitted and pay the tax due from it within a maximum period of (3) months from its date, exemption from fines and penalties resulting from not submitting these declarations and paying the tax on time, for those affected by the current situation as a result of precautionary measures imposed by the government.

Second: It is permissible to pay the tax in installments and exempt from the additional tax (legally defined at 1% per month of the amount of the unpaid amount) in accordance with the controls agreed upon with the tax apparatus for this purpose in cases where it is proven that the payment of the tax after the date is due to reasons or circumstances that have arisen due to Covid-19.

Third: The taxable person may object to the assessment of the tax, its correction or amendment, or the conduct of the additional assessment, within (45) days from the date of its notification of the assessment.

However, in order to facilitate taxpayers who are unable to file an objection – due to the consequences of Covid-19 – during the aforementioned period, the objection will be accepted after the date if it is proven that the date of its submission coincides with the period of applying the precautionary measures, considering that that period They fall under emergency circumstances.

Fourth: In order to achieve the principle of tax justice and provide the opportunity for taxpayers to present their documents and clarifications that support their objections to the tax assessment, the taxable person may request an additional period to submit the clarifications and documents required to consider the objections submitted by them.

However, in the event of approval of the required deadline, the time limit granted shall be considered a suspension period for the period set for the settlement of the objection.

Fifth: Donations (proven to be paid for the purposes of contributing to fight Covid-19 ) are exempted during the taxable year from taxable income for 2020 in accordance with the rules defined by the law and its executive regulations.