Oman Majlis A’ Shura polls date announced

Muscat: The Ministry of Interior in Oman said that the Majlis A’ Shura elections will be held on October 27, 2019.

Election committees in all the wilayats of the Sultanate have announced the preliminary lists of voters for the elections of the Majlis Ash’shura for the ninth term, and placed them in prominent places in the offices of the governors.

The Ministry of Interior published these lists on the election website to inform citizens.

The ministry announced that the total number of voters in the preliminary lists stood at 713,335, including 375,801 male voters and 337,534 female voters. They will elect 86 members to the Majlis.

The Ministry of Interior, as explained in Article 28 of the Majlis Ash’shura Elections Law, shall prepare the preliminary lists of voters in each wilayat according to the data of the electoral register, taking into account the updated data from the civil register and deleting the names of the dead from the lists.

According to Article 29 of the electoral law, the preliminary voters list is sent to the election commission for putting up in a prominent place in the Office of the Governor, and as explained under Article 31 of the election law that each party may file an objection to the names contained in the preliminary lists of voters to the election commission during the 5 days from the date of the announcement of these lists, stating the reasons for the objection, accompanied by supporting documents.

The Supreme Committee for Elections shall issue its decision to appeal within 15 days from the day following the expiry of the period stipulated in the preceding paragraph, and its decision in this regard shall be final and not subject to judicial appeal.

Article 33 indicated that the ministry shall amend the preliminary lists of voters, and submit them to the main election commission for review and adoption as final lists of voters who are entitled to vote.