Breaking News: Oman announces tougher measures to fight COVID-19

Muscat: The Supreme Committee tasked with handling the developments resulting from the spread of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) held its third meeting on Tuesday evening under the chairmanship of Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidy, Minister of Interior, in the presence of the committee members, at the General Diwan of the Ministry of Interior. The committee has decided to enforce more stringent measures in order to prevent the virus outbreak.

The decisions will be effective from 12 pm Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

The committee took the following decisions:

Restricting entry to the Sultanate from all land, sea and air entry points only to Omanis, and stopping the Omanis from leaving the Sultanate Closure of all mosques, except to raise the call to prayer. Close all non-Muslim places of worship. Suspending all gatherings, events and conferences in the Sultanate. Close all tourist sites, and prevent gatherings in public places, including beaches and picnic areas such as valleys, mountains, sand, waterfalls Close all shops in shopping malls, with the exception of food and consumer stores, clinics, pharmacies and eyeglasses stores. Closure of traditional Souqs such as Muttrah Souq, Nizwa Souq, Rustaq Souq and Sinaw Souq as well as stopping popular Souqs such as Wednesday Souq, Thursday Souq, and Friday Souq. It is prohibited to serve food in restaurants and cafes, including those in hotels, except for external requests. Close sports and cultural clubs. Close gyms and health clubs, and men’s and women’s barber and beauty shops.