MOHE rejects some education certificates issued in India

Muscat: The committee responsible for ‘Recognizing non-Omani higher education institutions and equivalent academic qualifications’ at the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) recently rejected the equivalence of a set of educational qualifications issued outside the Sultanate.

The committee rejected the equivalency of the Bachelor of Science degree issued by Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University in India in the year 2005 because the educational institution is not recommended for study and the recognition criteria for Indian institutions accredited to the Ministry, and it violates Clause (B) of Article Eight of the list of recognition of non-Omani higher education institutions.

The committee rejected the equivalent of a master’s degree in science specializing in biotechnology issued by Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University in India in 2005 because those who are holding this degree is not accredited by the Ministry, which contravenes Part A of Article Six of Article Nine of the Regulations for the Recognition of Non-Omani Higher Education Institutions and the Equivalence of Academic Qualifications Granted.

In addition to the aforementioned educational institution, it is not recommended to study in the institution and the recognition criteria for Indian institutions accredited to the Ministry do not apply to them, which is contrary to Clause (B) of Article Eight of the Regulations for Recognition of Non-Omani Higher Education Institutions and the equivalence of the educational qualifications that they grant.

The committee decided not to equate a PhD in Philosophy issued by Jawaharlal Nehru University in India in 2015, as the holder of the relationship does not hold a bachelor’s degree approved by the Ministry, and does not have a master’s degree approved by the Ministry. For his partial violation (a) of the seventh item of Article IX of the list of recognition of non-Omani higher education institutions and the equivalence of academic qualifications granted.

The committee rejected the equivalent of a PhD in arts, humanities and arts specializing in communication and development issued by Muhammad I University in the Kingdom of Morocco in 2019 because the concerned person did not obtain written approval before joining the said educational institution, and the bachelor’s debate certificate does not meet the corresponding conditions of debate and standards. The diploma in humanities and literature issued by Mansoura University in the Arab Republic of Egypt in 2005 and obtained by the person concerned is incorrect (forged).

It decided not to equate a PhD in the field of political science issued from the Institute of Arab Research and Studies in Egypt in 2015, due to the fact that the concerned person does not have a high school diploma, and a bachelor’s debate certificate does not meet the terms of the debate and the criteria agreed between the Ministry of Higher Education and Ministry of Defense.

The committee decided not to equate a Bachelor’s degree in science with a specialization in information technology issued by Sikkim Manipal University in India in the year 2007 since the study was carried out by a distance education system in a higher education institution that is not recommended for study by the ministry, and the ministry does not recognize all types of distance learning for all levels in India. The stakeholder also studied in a National Institute of Computer and Technology (NICT) intermediary not accredited by UGC in India as a higher education institution; being a training institute. This is in contradiction to Item No. (C) of Article Eight of the list of recognition of non-Omani higher education institutions and the equivalence of the educational qualifications granted.

The lack of equivalence of the Master’s degree in Business Administration issued by Sikkim Manipal University in India in the year 2010 because the relationship holder does not have an accredited bachelor’s degree, and the educational institution mentioned in India is not recommended to study in it, just as the owner of the relationship studied in an intermediary National Institute of Computer and Technology (NICT) is not accredited by the Republic of India UGC as a higher education institution; it is a training institute. This contravenes Part (A) of Article Six of Article IX and Article No. (C) of Article Eight of the Regulations for Recognition of Non-Omani Higher Education Institutions and the Equivalence of Academic Qualifications Granted.

Besides, the committee decided not to equate the Master’s Certificate in Technology in Civil Engineering issued by the Pune Institute of Engineering and Technology in conjunction with the University of Pune in India in the year 2006, as the educational institution does not have an evaluation from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) in India and it is one of the recognition criteria for Indian institutions accredited to the ministry.

The equivalency of the Master of Science in Leadership and Management issued by the University of Portsmouth in the United Kingdom in 2018 AD was rejected because the concerned person did not obtain written approval from the Ministry before starting the study, and the university equated years of experience with a number of accredited points (120 accredited points) The subject is supposed to study it as courses.

The committee also rejected the equivalent of a master’s degree in public administration with total quality management issued by the Indian School of Business Management and Administration (ISBM) because the certificate is not preceded by a bachelor’s degree or its equivalent.