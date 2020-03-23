Front Stories 

Govt orders to shut all shops in Oman

Oman Observer

Muscat: Oman government on Monday announced more stringent measures including the closure of all commercial establishments across the Sultanate to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

In line with the decisions of the Supreme Committee for monitoring coronavirus outbreak in Oman, regional municipalities have decided to suspend regular operations of all shops for preventing public gatherings from Monday.

All shops that sell foodstuff and groceries, clinics, pharmacies, optical stores, restaurants, and cafes outside malls (delivery services only) and gas stations are exempted from the decision.

Regional municipalities have appealed to all the citizens and residents of the Sultanate to strictly abide by the government rules to combat coronavirus.

