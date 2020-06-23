Break the chain to be a virus-free nation

The private sector health care is part of the Ministry of Health and working in partnership combating COVID-19, but the request is also for cooperation from the general public in breaking the chain.

DrMazin al Khabouri, Director General of Private Health Establishments, Ministry of Health, urged, “Let us break the chain of COVID-19 spreading from one person to another. The virus is alive when it is transmitted within 14 days to another person. It gets revived, multiplied, and then the process goes on.

So if we break the chain of transmission, then we would be virus free in no time because the virus has survived until now because it has been able to spread from person to person.”

Discourage people from visiting other’s houses and wearing a mask should become a good habit now, advised DrMazin, and said, “Do not defy wearing a mask. It is not macho to show that you are not afraid of a virus.

A mask should be always in your pocket or purse and it should be worn to protect yourself and others.”

So is it a problem while taking a fitness walk?

Mask is not a problem, he said, “Wearing a mask is not a major issue. Wear it when you need it and remove it when not needed. Keep it with you and when the situation arises while being in a crowded place or mingling with people in a closed place where there is not good ventilation use it; preferable not to be in that situation.

It is always easy to wear a mask and be safe. If you are wearing a mask and dealing with a possible COVID-19 patient, the amount of virus coming from that person to you can be dramatically reduced and this helps your body to handle the virus.”

He also pointed out that it is extremely important to practice physical distancing as there have been many incidents that caused the spread of COVID-19.

“If it is a family member who has come to visit and stay with you, then you have to request them to stay in isolation within the house. There have been incidents where we had to break the news to the host that their guest is COVID-19 positive and so the host would also have to go into isolation.

It causes panic and emotional stress.

The best thing is to be cautious from the beginning,” explained DrMazen.

There is also a request for companies as well because there have been incidents when the COVID-19 patients are brought into the hospital late. By then the lungs are already affected and no matter how much the hospitals try to revive the oxygen rate the cases could turn out to be fatal.

The government and private sector hospitals are doing everything that is in their means to help the current situation and the victims of COVID-19. Around 400 patients are currently hospitalised.

“More than 100 patients are admitted in the private sector hospitals and about 20 patients are in the private hospital ICUs out of a 100. So the private sector is helping in dealing with the current situation and they are doing a good job and have made sacrifices but they never say no when we ask them to help. I am yet to receive a negative answer when we ask the private healthcare providers to take action against the pandemic.”