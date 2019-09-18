Brazilian looks to add Samba touch to youth football in Oman

MUSCAT, SEPT 18 – Brazilian Paulo Koscina is into what he loves most. Surely, it is related to football and he is on a mission to organise a next-level youth tournament in Oman. The first edition of SP7 U-13 football, a seven-side tournament, will see football schools and various local teams in an event full of entertainment inside and outside the pitch. “We will involve the parents and general public in the event through various activities during the tournament, to create a unique experience for all those who attend the tournament,” Paulo told the Observer.

“The goal of SP7 is to start a local event to be remembered as the best ever in the country. For that we will provide a quality environment for the players, coaches and parents through a qualified staff,” said the coach with 10 years of experience in football events.

The SP7 under-13 (kids born from 2006) tournament is planned for October end and Paulo is in the process of finalising the venue for the event. Eight teams divided into two groups of four teams will compete in matches with duration of 40 minutes.

There will be three sections – Gold, Silver and Cup – with semifinals and finals. Winners in all sections will be awarded trophies and medals, while runner-ups will get medals. Trophies will be presented to the top scorer and the best goalkeeper of the tournament.

Paulo is also an expert futsal coach and has been thoroughly involved with both coaching and organising in football.

“I have been associated with various football academies and youth tournaments in Oman. But I was never happy with the whole conduct of the events. So my aim is to create an out-and-out entertainment and fun-filled football experience for all those who involve in the tournament,” he said.

SP7 is an event organised by Sports Palace Gym and the registrations are open until October 10.

“As part of fun initiative, the matches will be filmed and the goals will be published on the SP7 Youtube Channel. For the parents, various free sports activities will be provided. Some of these will be competitions and the winners will be rewarded with vouchers from entertainment and hospitality services,” he said. The event will reach out to other categories in the future, Koscina, who has set up a football academy called BR Futsal School, said. “We aim to reach out to different age categories locally and regionally in the future,” Paulo concluded.

