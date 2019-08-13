Brazil tribal women protest Bolsonaro’s ‘genocidal policies’

BRASILIA: Thousands of tribal women decorated with feathers and body paint marched on Brazil’s capital on Tuesday denouncing the “genocidal policies” of President Jair Bolsonaro, who faces growing criticism over destruction of the Amazon.

Far-right Bolsonaro wants to develop the rainforest — seen as vital to combating climate change — by allowing more mining and farming in the region.

The latest official figures show a sharp increase in deforestation in recent months compared with a year earlier. Activists blame the rise on Bolsonaro’s anti-environment rhetoric.

But Bolsonaro has dismissed the data as lies and sacked the head of the government agency tasked with tracking tree clearing.

Carrying bows, arrows and spears, the indigenous women advanced on Congress in Brasilia carrying a large banner that said “Resist to exist” as they demanded greater protection of their land. — AFP

Related