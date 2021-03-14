Brazil becomes country with second-highest Covid caseload

Brazil has surpassed India as the world’s country with the second-highest coronavirus caseload, according to official figures.

The Health Ministry in Brasilia said 85,663 new coronavirus infections were reported on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 11,363,380 – compared to around 11,333,000 in India, which had previously occupied the second spot.

The Health Ministry added that 275,105 people have so far died from Covid-19 in Brazil, a country of 210 million inhabitants that has been hit especially hard by the pandemic.

The health system has collapsed in several cities, including Manaus, the capital of the state of Amazonas, and is threatening to break down in more places, including some southern states that generally have better infrastructure and health institutions.

According to news portal G1, hospitals in 53 cities of the wealthy state of Sao Paulo have reached 100-per-cent capacity. At least 45 Covid-19 patients died while waiting for a bed on an intensive care station, G1 reported.

Sau Paulo is to enter a state of emergency as of Monday, which will include an 8 pm curfew.

Meanwhile, the coastal city of Rio de Janeiro is continuing to ease restrictions.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who repeatedly played down the seriousness of the pandemic and recently questioned the significance of vaccines, has rejected restrictions, citing economic reasons. DPA