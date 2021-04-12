Branko to unveil Oman preparation plan for WC qualifiers

Muscat, April 12 – Oman head coach Branko Ivankovic will unveil the technical preparation plan of the senior football team in a press meet at Seeb Stadium on Tuesday.

Branko will announce details of the forthcoming programme for the team to gear up for the joint qualification of the 2022 Fifa World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Championship in June.

Also, he will call up the squad of the national team for the upcoming camps.

The Croatian coach last week told the Observer that he is looking for alternative plans for the training of the national team after suspension of the sporting activities by the Supreme Committee and cancellation of 2020-21 domestic season by the Oman Football Association (OFA).

The Croatian coach added in his exclusive remarks that he will find out other possible proposals that will ensure smooth preparation of the national team for the forthcoming assignments including the joint World Cup and AFC Asian Cup qualifiers.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth affirmed during the meeting last week with heads of sports association bodies that they will review the applications of the national sporting teams who are having overseas assignments including the senior national football team and other sports persons who are gearing up for 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

According to some sources, the ‘Red Warriors’ will return to Dubai to have a warm-up external camp after a successful camp there in March. Branko had expressed full satisfaction on the Dubai training describing it as “excellent”.

The two-week camp featured two friendly games against Jordan and India.

Both matches ended in draws with Jordan game finishing goalless and India match 1-1.