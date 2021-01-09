Branding an art style and dedicating it to charity

An artist can imagine endlessly, and what they can best put on a blank canvas are fragments of those imaginations.

“This is what I try to capture in my works of art; fragments of my own imagination and creation escaping this world and taking you into another. My art is a reflection of the beauty I see around me from nature and everyday”, said HH Meyyan Shihab Tariq Al Said while launching her first solo exhibition last week in Muscat Mall, entitled “Fragments of Imagination”.

The exhibition includes 30 artworks combining digital art and photography.

“After a few years of mastering the art of photography and digital art, I have decided to compile my best works for displaying in my first solo exhibition. My art style has developed throughout time into becoming more of surrealist’s canvas of work where dreams, imagination and reality merge’’, she said.

“I love using an array of vivid colours that contrast yet complement each other in giving an ethereal feel to my artwork. For this exhibition, I have tried to categorise my artwork pieces into three main groups which are: flowers, reflection and landscapes. Each focusing on a certain theme, but still the same artistic style that defines my work.”

On her aspirations, Meyyan said, “My goal for this exhibition is to be the official launch for my personal art brand Meyyanism. I have decided to brand my artwork in order to portray what is unique about my art and about my style so that it is recognizable and can confidently stand out between other artistic styles out there. To start out this launch of my brand, and as the first solo exhibition I am aiming to sell all art pieces through a virtual auction on social media, and all profit made from this auction will directly go to al Rahma Association for Motherhood and Childhood”.

virtual online learning and future academic endeavours. The display period for the artworks will be around a month, and at the end of this month, the auction will take place.

Professionally HH Meyyan is an interior designer and thus in the business of transforming spaces, her wide range of experience has had her serve on the design committee for many real estate projects in Oman such as W Hotel, Hilton Garden Inn Hotel and al Sharq Master Development.

HH Meyyan is a member of the Photographic Society of Oman and has owned the “Best Photo Award” at the Female Photographers exhibition in 2016. In 2018, she was elected as the president of the Oman Design Society; which is still under development.

She was also chosen as a speaker in the IDF exhibition in 2020 to give design talk on hospitality interior design. Her artwork was featured and displayed in cafes, magazines, and multiple corporate publications.

