Braised Beef Short Rib

Ingredients –

Short Rib Broth

400 gm White onion

400 gm Carrot

200 gm Ginger

200 gm Leeks

2400 gm Short Rib bone

8 Ltr Water

3 kg Short Rib (Boneless)

Braising Short Rib

(7-8 portions)

4 Ltr Short Rib Broth

300 ml Japanese sweet cooking sauce (Mirin)

150 gm White Sugar

3 kg Short Rib (Boneless)

(Take out from broth after braised from broth above)

Accompaniments / Garnish

1 pcs Asparagus cleaned

3 pcs Mushroom Shitake or Button

1 pcs Cherry Tomato

3 gm Garlic chopped

5 gm Butter

Salt and pepper, to taste

5 gm Spring onion chopped or fine julienne cut (For Garnish)

METHOD

Broth preparation:

Debone short rib, remove fat part as much as possible and cut the meat in 1-inch cube size.

Sear or roast the bones until the blood is dry inside.

Sear boneless short rib meat (only seared outside, but not to get cooked inside)

Cut all the vegetables roughly but in a chunk. Sautee carrot, ginger, white onion and leeks until you smell the aroma.

Take a deep casserole. Add water to boil. Add all the seared bones, meat and vegetables. Slow down the fire to very low flame just to hold the temperature of broth by 80 to 90-degree centigrade for 2 hours.

After 2 hours take out only boneless short rib meat and broth (Liquid) 4 ltr, keep aside and discard the rest.

Braising Short Rib preparation:

Take a deep casserole, mix the ingredients mentioned above in Braising Liquid but add Short Rib meat only after liquid gets boiled. Slow down the fire to very low flame just to hold the temperature of broth by 80 to 90-degree centigrade for 3 hours or until the meat becomes very tender.

Accompaniments / Garnish

Sauté asparagus, mushroom and cherry tomato in garlic and butter, add salt and pepper to taste.

Plating:

Arrange braised short ribs on the place with juice together.

Arrange sautéed vegetables (garnish with spring onion).

ABOUT

THIS DISH

Braising is a combination-cooking method that uses both moist and heat. Typically, the food is first sautéed or seared at a high temperature, then finished in a covered pot at a lower temperature while sitting in some amount of liquid.

When braising, depending on the size of the cut of your meat, you can set the oven to 275 F or even 250 F. It’s usually best to braise beef in an oven but if availability of an oven is the problem, you can braise it on a stovetop over low heat.

Chef Rajesh Thapa was born and raised in Nepal. At a very young age, he was inspired by Kathmandu’s local chefs and vibrant food scene and decided a career in the food and culinary industry. He moved to Dubai in 2008 and mastered the preparation of multi-cuisines while working for different five-star hotels and restaurants. During this stint, he discovered his love for Japanese food and was mentored by Japanese Chef Ando Takashi eventually becoming a master in preparation of Japanese dishes. He worked for over 10 years with Jumeirah Group around the GCC and later on moved to Oman. He is currently serving as the Head Chef of Takara located at the InterContinental Muscat. Chef Rajesh wants to leave a lasting impression in the heart of people not only through his food but his passion and education of Japanese cuisine.