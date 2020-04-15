BP to support 3D printing of 4,000 face shields

BP Oman, which operates the prolific Khazzan and Ghazeer gas fields in Block 61, says it is partnering with an Omani SME in the production of 4,000 face shields for distribution to healthcare personnel on the frontlines of the Sultanate’s fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

The gesture is one of several initiatives announced by the energy major in support of the Sultanate’s campaign against the health scourge.

“We’re working with our SME partner to protect medical teams against Covid-19,” said the company in a tweet, adding that the face shields – which are critical part of a first responder’s personal protective equipment (PPE) – will be 3D printed at the facilities of the Omani SME.

Innotech, the award-winning Omani specialist in prototyping and manufacturing services, has been roped in play a key part in the production of the 3D printed face shields. The company, founded in 2013 by three young Omani engineers, is among a growing number of Omani startups that are innovating ways to support the Sultanate’s requirements of PPE and other technical gear that are critical in the fight against COVID-19.

Earlier this week, BP Oman announced that, in cooperation with the Ministry of Health, it has supplied the Nizwa Hotel with a number of medical devices in support of the anti-virus campaign. “We also prepared the new intensive care department with the necessary medical supplies, as Nizwa Hospital is the nearest hospital to a large number of oil and gas concession areas,” it said.

This is in addition to supplies of smart TVs and tablet devices to help the Ministry of Health connect with its medical teams distributed across the Sultanate, it said.

Furthermore, in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, BP Oman chartered a flight to bring back Omani students and also dependents of Omanis stranded in the UK, it added.

Picture courtesy: Innotech Oman