BP to reach $35 billion net debt target in Q1

LONDON: British oil major BP, in an update on progress towards $35 billion net debt target, said that it now expects to have reached its $35 billion net debt target during the first quarter 2021.

It is a result of earlier than anticipated delivery of disposal proceeds combined with very strong business performance during the first quarter.

BP said it has received around $4.7 billion of disposal proceeds during the first quarter.

BP now expects disposal proceeds in 2021 to be at the top end of the previously announced $4-$6 billion range.

BP’s target of $25 billion of disposal proceeds between the second half of 2020 and 2025 is now underpinned by agreed or completed transactions of around $14.7 billion with about $10.0 billion of proceeds received.

BP said that, on reaching the net debt target, it is committed to returning at least 60 per cent of surplus cash flow to shareholders by way of share buybacks. BP’s net debt at the end of the Q4 2020 was $38.9 billion. — dpa