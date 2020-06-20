BP to ramp up Block 61 gas output by year-end

BP Oman has announced that it plans to start producing 500 million cubic feet per day of natural gas from its Ghazeer development in Block 61 before the end of this year, effectively ramping up output from the block to 1.5 billion cubic feet (bcf) per day.

Yousuf al Ojaili, Country Oman President, said construction work on the Ghazeer development – representing the second phase of the energy major’s investment in Block 61 – will be about 99 percent complete by year’s end.

In a statement to Oman News Agency (ONA), Al Ojaili said the Block is currently producing 1 bcf/day of natural gas and around 35,000 barrels per day (BPD) of condensate. Production of condensate is expected to double when Ghazeer is fully operational, he noted.

Drilling of production wells is ongoing with 126 of a total of 300 wells planned over the 15-year life of the project having been drilled to date as part of the Phase 1 Khazzan and Phase 2 Ghazeer developments.

Investments made thus far in harnessing the tight gas potential of the Khazzan and Ghazeer fields aggregate $9.3 billion out of a total commitment of $16 billion planned during the life of the project.

BP Oman has plans to develop about 10.5 trillion cubic feet (TCF) of gas reserves from the Block, which will contribute to meeting domestic demand.

BP is the operator of Block 61 with a 60 percent stake, while the remainder is held by OQ (30 per cent) and Petronas (10 percent).