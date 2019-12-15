Bournemouth shock win over Chelsea brings relief

London, Dec 15 – Having suffered with several recent injuries, a shock 1-0 victory for an under-strength Bournemouth over a top club, brought some hope after languishing in the relegation zone. Their goal, as late as in the 84th minute by Dan Gosling, after a prolonged VAR study, showed a sign of relief in the face of the coach, Eddie Howe. Howe said: “I was well aware of the importance of that moment (VAR) – we needed a slice of luck. Something to bounce our way that hasn’t done in a few weeks. That could hopefully be the moment that turns our fortunes, fills us with confidence and gives us belief again.”

Through the match, Howe had paced around nervously, having suffered five consecutive defeats. He further said: “Today has been the best we have fought, the best we have completed, the most desire I’ve seen from the group.” Adding: “When things have gone against us, there has been a feeling of everything is conspiring to try to break us. Today we never had those moments and were able to build the other way.”

It took nearly three minutes on VAR to allow the goal for which the build-up had begun with Ryan Fraser. He had swung in a hopeful corner and Chelsea had cleared their lines but only to Jefferson Lerma, who headed the ball into the box. At the time Philip Billing was well off side, running back into position, and the assistant referee raised his flag. But Billing wasn’t a factor in this play, just on the periphery. Running through was Gosling and though he had his back to the goal, he hooked the ball in with an overhead kick.

Chelsea’s best performances have come when playing away. At home they have four wins in nine and three defeats. In this match they missed several good chances to score having had 65 per cent of possession.

They should have taken the lead on 74 minutes from a cross by Callum Husdon-Odoi which Tammy Abraham met but was cleared. Cesar Azpilicueta then headed it goalwards, looping the ball over the defence as Emerson came in. But he headed almost directly at the goalkeeper who pushed the ball away. Earlier, Mason Mount, after eight minutes and Abraham on 17 minutes had missed good chances.

Chelsea coach, Frank Lampard said: “I got asked when we were winning on the bounce about how good we were and how quickly it’s all changed. I was always guarded against that.”

“The best way to put that is, now we have the reality: that if we’re not at our best, if we haven’t got enough to break teams down that are organised, if players with their individual quality and personality can’t do something to beat teams that are organised, then we need to find another way. That’s a test and hard work is needed,” Lampard added.

