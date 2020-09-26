Both US presidential candidates may be ‘super-agers’

The presidential candidates and their supporters will likely keep belittling the other guy as a doddering old man, but a group of geriatric experts say in a new paper that both President Trump and challenger Joe Biden appear to have the physical and cognitive tools to make it through four years in the White House.

In fact, the two candidates’ relative good health and other advantages — parental longevity, access to top-notch healthcare and abstinence from smoking and drinking — suggest both men are likely to become long-living “super-agers,” who thrive well into their 80s, or beyond, according to a draft report written by three medical doctors and four researchers with expertise in public health, survival analysis and statistics.

Three of the authors of the paper — Stuart Jay Olshansky, a public health professor at the University of Illinois at Chicago; Dr Bradley Willcox, Director of research in the Department of Geriatric Medicine at the University of Hawaii’s medical school; and UCLA Professor Hiram Beltran-Sanchez, an authority on the demographics of aging — wrote previously about how presidents tend to outlive average Americans.

While the candidates are unusually healthy for their age, Biden is projected to live longer because of his routine fitness regimen, compared with Trump’s relatively sedentary lifestyle and obesity, according to the paper. The journal bills itself as “an indispensable tool for professionals who are dedicated to older adults living as fully as possible regardless of age.”

Using actuarial analysis and publicly available data on the health of the two men, the authors project Biden has a 95-per cent chance of surviving a four-year term, while Trump has a 90-per cent chance of completing a second term.

“It is our conclusion that chronological age is not a relevant factor for either candidate running for President of the United States,” the authors wrote. “Both candidates face a lower than average risk of experiencing significant health or cognitive functioning challenges during the next four years.”

The paper’s projections were based on medical reports issued by the two politicians, public details about their personal habits and statistical models that predict longevity. There is no public record of either Trump, 74, or Biden, 77, completing a comprehensive cognitive exam. Because no such exam has been reported, the researchers concluded that their personal physicians have no concern about their mental capabilities.

“We don’t know, for certain, if anything was held back or not, so we have to operate under the assumption that their physicians are releasing accurate information,” said Olshansky, the study’s lead author. Dr Nir Barzilai, Director of the Institute for Aging Research at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York, said Biden and Trump had performed at an “exceptionally high level” cognitively, for men of their age, during their public appearances in the last year. — DPA

James Rainey