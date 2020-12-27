Borders open, PCR tests return

Muscat: Even as the launch of vaccines has brought some hope that the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic is nearing closure, the sultanate on Sunday decided to follow a cautious approach.

The Supreme Committee on Covid-19 has lifted the ban on entry to and exit from the Sultanate through various outlets from 12 am on Tuesday.

Citizens and residents urged to avoid travel abroad during the coming period unless there is an absolute necessity.

SC decided to have it compulsory again to get a PCR test conducted before flying to Oman from anywhere in the world without exception.

The examination to be conducted not exceeding 72 hours prior to arrival.

It also imposed health isolation for those arriving on short visits to the Sultanate of less than seven days.

Measures are applicable at all border points of the Sultanate, and the travellers must follow certain procedures include that of downloading and registering on the ( Tarassud + ) application before coming to the Sultanate.

It is mandatory to have health insurance covering the costs of treating Covid-19, except for Omanis, citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and holders of free treatment card.

PCR tests are needed upon arrival from abroad to the Sultanate’s airports.

Electronic tracking bracelet at all border crossings and a commitment to quarantine for a period of seven days. The tracking bracelet is removed after its completion, provided that no symptoms of the disease appear during that period, with re-examination on the eighth day.

The quarantine period for public and private workers in the Sultanate will not be treated as a paid sick leave.

The Supreme Committee had imposed the ban last week following announcements made by authorities in different countries to contain the new Covid-19 variant and protect individuals and societies.