Border town at centre of immigration wave

LAURA BONILLA CAL

Around midnight, Silvia hears the doorbell ring at her home in the small community of Roma, Texas, where she is a teacher.

When she answers the door, she finds a young girl, soaked and begging for help.

Silvia lives opposite a sandy path that sees hundreds of undocumented immigrants take their first steps into the United States after crossing the Rio Grande from Mexico.

The 11,000 inhabitants of this Rio Grande Valley border town and these undocumented immigrants have lived alongside each other for decades.

There are mixed feelings among residents about the new arrivals: compassion and empathy for those looking for a better future — just like many of their own families did years ago — but also worry and even fear about the growing number of people coming to their community in recent months.

Lately, there have sometimes been up to 500 people who cross the river in Roma per night, including families and children who have travelled alone.

“What are we going to do with all these children?” Silvia wondered.

“Where are we going to put them? We also have people here who need help,” she said, standing in the door of her modest house, where she has installed security cameras.

The 58-year-old ultimately gave dry clothes to the girl that night — she had fallen out of a smuggler’s boat and nearly drowned — but Silvia didn’t want to lend the child her phone to make a call.

“There are too many,” she said. “I’m afraid. Something has to be done.”

Roma is a national historical site, founded 250 years ago and known for its bird watching opportunities.

The large majority of those who live there speak Spanish as well as English, are of Mexican descent, and work in the public sector or for oil pipelines. And Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential vote in Roma — just.

EMPATHY

“We empathise with immigrants because we know their experiences. Their stories are our stories also,” Roma Mayor Jaime Escobar said.

“The only concern that I have as mayor is if it becomes an increasing problem that we can’t control.”

Over the course of three nights, AFP journalists saw hundreds of immigrants cross the river in rowboats, most of them coming from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador — escaping hunger, violence and poverty.

Families and children turn themselves over to US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) and are detained.

About 80 per cent of the lone children and teenagers already have at least some family in the United States, and the Biden administration’s policy is to reunite the children with their relatives in the US — unlike under former president Donald Trump whose officials deported them.

Some families are able to claim asylum and are released from detention to await their hearings. Others are turned back.

But there are also adults who come alone and intend to escape detention entirely.

— AFP