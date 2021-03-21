Region World 

Border farmers protest over Algeria evictions

Oman Observer

Hundreds of Moroccans protested after Algeria expelled farmers from a disputed border area where they had long been allowed to farm dates. The border between Algeria and Morocco has been closed since 1994, but Algiers had allowed some 30 Moroccan farming households to use an area of farmland known to Moroccans as Arjal and to Algerians as the Laaroda oasis.
Algiers had given “Moroccan farmers exploiting these Algerian lands an agreed timeframe to leave the area” and closed the border post at midnight Wednesday evening, according to the official Algerian news agency APS. — AFP

