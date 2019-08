MUSCAT: Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidy, Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Dr Andrew Morrison, Secretary of State for the Middle East and North Africa at the British Foreign Office, reviewed a number of issues and opportunities of cooperation between the Sultanate and the UK.

They also discussed the comprehensive agreement of friendship and bilateral cooperation signed between the two countries, which includes high-tech sectors, science, research, education and others, as well as ways to enhance communication and cooperation in various fields.

The two sides affirmed their continued support to encourage the development of economic partnership, cultural and knowledge exchange to serve interests of the two friendly peoples. — ONA

Related