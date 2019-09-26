BOOST TO TIES WITH FINLAND

NEW YORK: Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, met with Pekka Haavisto, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Finland on the sidelines of the meetings of the UN 47th session. The two sides reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries. They also stressed the importance of enhancing the economic and investment framework. The Finnish Minister of Foreign Affairs said in an interview with the Sultanate TV after the meeting, “The Sultanate is a country that encourages peace and Finland aspires to develop the relations with the Sultanate particularly in pushing the peace process forward in the region”. — ONA

