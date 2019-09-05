BOOST TO COOPERATION WITH BRITAIN

LONDON: Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, met at the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office on Thursday Dominic Raab, Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. Alawi also met with Dr Andrew Morrison, Secretary of State for Middle East and North Africa Affairs, Secretary of International Development and Richard Moore, Director-General for Political Affairs at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

Aspects of cooperation between the two friendly countries and means of promoting them in various fields were discussed, in addition to exchanging viewpoints on several regional and international issues of common concern.

The meeting was attended by Shaikh Abdulaziz al Hinai, Sultanate’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom, and officials from both the friendly countries. Dr Andrew Morrison had visited the Sultanate during which he had conducted talks with officials touching on the Omani-British joint objectives. — ONA

