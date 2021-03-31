Boost for Oman-origin products

GENEVA: The Sultanate has deposited the document needed for joining World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO)’s Lisbon Agreement of Appellations of Origin and Geographic Denominations.

Idris Abdulrahman al Khanjari, Permanent Representative of the Sultanate to the United Nations (UN) and International Organisations in Geneva, said that the Sultanate’s government attaches great importance to the protection of unique qualities of products of Omani origin, including the outputs of Omani soil, climate and cultural heritage.

Al Khanjari added that upon the Sultanate’s joining the Lisbon Agreement document, the producers of Oman-origin products, like the famous Omani khanjars or daggers (particularly the Sa’eedi Khanjar), Omani halwa (sweets), Omani lemon products, the breeders of abalone, mountain goats, Batinah plain goats and other artisans have wide scopes for marketing their products at a global level and that consumers may confidently purchase those typical Omani products and discover their unique qualities.

Al Khanjari pointed out that the Sultanate’s joining the Geneva-based Lisbon Agreement will act as an incentive to producers to increase output. He noted that the move will provide protection to the Sultanate against any breach of its rights and allow the country to promote its unique geographic denominations, which reflects positively on Omani economy.

— ONA