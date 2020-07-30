Bookings for Vande Bharat Phase 5 begins on Sunday

Muscat: India has added 19 new flights from Oman in Phase 5 of Vande Bharat Mission, starting August 6.

According to the Indian Embassy, Air India will start issuing tickets from August 2 during office hours between 8.30 am and 5 pm.

Indian nationals who wish to travel are expected to confirm and provide information using the following link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfpwP7Oe0nbebY8EtuPPNxXP2HLiViaXv-fghgXhBld3dOZyA/viewform

The Schedule:

1. 6 August – Muscat Kannur

2. 7 August – Salalah Kochi

3. 7 August – Muscat Delhi

4. 8 August – Muscat Kochi

5. 8 August – Muscat Mumbai

6. 8 August – Muscat Trivandrum

7. 9 August – Muscat Delhi

8. 10 August – Muscat Bengaluru/ Mangalore

9. 10 August – Muscat Tiruchirappalli

10. 10 August – Muscat Calicut

11. 11 August – Muscat Hyderabad

12. 11 August – Muscat Chennai

13. 12 August – Muscat Lucknow

14. 13 August – Muscat Vijayawada

15. 14 August – Salalah Muscat/ Delhi

16. 14 August – Muscat Trivandrum

17. 14 August – Muscat Kochi

18. 15 August – Muscat Kochi

19. 15 August – Muscat Mumbai

As in the case of flights operated earlier under Vande Bharat Mission, passenger lists for all the above-mentioned flights will be finalized by the Embassy on the basis of information received by it. The Embassy will be floating an online form for seeking confirmation of passengers to travel on a particular flight and then share the list of registered people with Air India.

All such people will be contacted by Air India directly for booking of tickets.

The passengers, after registering on the online form, may also approach Air India offices in Ruwi and Wattaya (National Travels, General Sales Agent of Air India) directly to book tickets on a first come first serve basis.

However, priority will be given to medical emergency cases, pregnant women, workers in distress, senior citizens as well as to other Indian nationals who are stranded in difficult situations.

The cost of tickets will have to be borne by the passengers themselves. All passengers are required to confirm acceptance of all conditions of travel, including quarantine requirements in India as well as health requirements in order to board the flight.