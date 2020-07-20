Book on nutritional neuroscience to be unveiled

Muscat: A new prestigious book series titled NUTRITIONAL NEUROSCIENCE will be launched by Prof Rahma al Mahrooqi, Deputy Vice Chancellor- Research, Sultan Qaboos University on July 24. The book series is published by Springer Nature.

Dr Mohamed Essa, Associate Professor of Nutrition, SQU will be the Editor-in-Chief for this series. He is an expert in the field of Nutritional Neuroscience and he has published more than 150 papers, 54 book chapters and 11 books.

Dr Essa is also Editor-in-Chief for International Journal of Nutrition, Pharmacology, Neurological Diseases published by Wolters & Kluwer, USA.

Dr Essa is also acting as an Editor for Frontiers in Neuroscience, Science Documents, Frontiers in Bioscience, Academic Editor for Bio Med Research International and Associate Editor for BMC complementary and alternative medicine, etc.

The programme will start with an introduction by the editors from Springer Nature followed by a welcome address by Prof Abdullah al Sadi, Dean of CAMS, SQU; and Dr Mohammed al Khusaibi, HOD, FSN, SQU.

Then there will be a series of small scientific talks on this new emerging field by Dr Mohammed Akbar, NIH, USA; Dr Meena Shakarkar, University of Saskatchewan, Canada; Prof Samir al Adawi from SQU; Dr Walid Qoronfleh, WISH, Qatar; Dr Mohammed Salama from Mansoura University, Egypt; and Dr Wael Mohamed from Islamic International University, Malaysia.

More information about this book series is available on this link https://www.springer.com/series/16639