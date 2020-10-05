Bonded with fresh brew

Coffee or Qahwa is the essence of Omani hospitality. Preparing it may differ from one place to another, but the presence of cardamom, cloves, saffron, or rose water of Al Jabal Al Akhdhar is a must in every cup

In Oman love of coffee is a legacy passed from generations to generations. Coffee or Qahwa is considered a symbol of Omani originality and generosity. Omani coffee has its own taste, rules, and style. Preparing it may differ from one place to another, but the presence of cardamom, cloves, saffron, or rose water of Al Jabal Al Akhdhar is a must in every cup.

Whether a resident or visitor, you haven’t experienced Oman until the moment you taste your first cup of Qahwa. An integral part of the Omani culture, Qahwa is the perfect representation of the famously known Omani hospitality — a complete course that reflects the exceptional, warm and welcoming essence of the Omani heritage.

Qahwa is usually served with dates, fresh and dried fruits, halwa along with other baked and fried goodies. The offering of Qahwa is almost ritualistic and a direct representation of the warmth and welcoming nature of the Omani people.

The coffee industry in the Sultanate has evolved with the introduction of modern devices and tools. Instead of grinding the coffee beans and adding ingredients, instant coffee powder is readily available in shops. But the customs associated with Omani coffee or Qahwa and the art of making it have remained the same for centuries.

Omanis and European merchants bought their coffee from the Yemeni port of Mocha in the early modern period. Omanis played a key role in the coffee trade through Omani coffee fleet, which was historically known as “coffee boats”.

Coffee, as a commercial commodity, achieved great economic importance for Oman in the 17th and 18th centuries. Ports of Sur and Muscat played a key role in linking the coffee plantations of Yemen with the Gulf, the Levant, Egypt, Istanbul, and Europe.

According to the latest statistics of the National Center for Statistics and Information, the Sultanate imported coffee worth RO 3 million in the second quarter of 2020. The imports registered a 6.1 per cent decrease compared to the same period in 2019 due to coronavirus this year.

Omani coffee is served with specific rituals that all Omanis know. When it is served to the guest, it must be hot and clear. The one who serves the coffee to the guest should be one of the host’s children or relatives, one who is experienced in hospitality rituals. He must know where to stand in front of the guest. He must hold the coffee container with his left hand and the cups with his right. He must keep serving the guest until the guest says enough or shakes the cup with his right hand. When pouring coffee make sure that it isn’t filled to the brim but filled quarter or half full.

Zainab al Nassri

@zainabalnasseri